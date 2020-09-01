1/1
Alba Gloria Santos
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FREER - Alba Gloria Santos 83 years of age entered eternal rest on Tuesday September 1, 2020. She was born March 31, 1937 in Hebbronville Texas to Santos and Martha G. Cantu. She loved to watch The Price is Right and the wheel of Fortune, she also liked to work on Chicken Soup for the Soul crossword puzzles. She lived through some hard times with her husband and children in her humble life. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her five brothers Jose, Edmundo, Ramiro Armando and Gilberto Cantu, her husband of 64 years of marriage Domingo R. Santos Sr., one son Reymundo Santos, Daughter and son in Law Alma Diana and C.B. Townsend and granddaughter raised as a daughter Melissa Spencer Huey.

Survivors include one daughter Mary (Emilio) Uribe of Freer, Texas Two sons Domingo Santos Jr. and Jesus (Valerie) Santos both of Freer, Texas 22 grandchildren, 47 Great Grandchildren and Several Great Great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday September 2, 2020 at the Hahl Memorial park Cemetery of Freer.

ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rosas Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved