FREER - Alba Gloria Santos 83 years of age entered eternal rest on Tuesday September 1, 2020. She was born March 31, 1937 in Hebbronville Texas to Santos and Martha G. Cantu. She loved to watch The Price is Right and the wheel of Fortune, she also liked to work on Chicken Soup for the Soul crossword puzzles. She lived through some hard times with her husband and children in her humble life. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.



She is preceded in death by her five brothers Jose, Edmundo, Ramiro Armando and Gilberto Cantu, her husband of 64 years of marriage Domingo R. Santos Sr., one son Reymundo Santos, Daughter and son in Law Alma Diana and C.B. Townsend and granddaughter raised as a daughter Melissa Spencer Huey.



Survivors include one daughter Mary (Emilio) Uribe of Freer, Texas Two sons Domingo Santos Jr. and Jesus (Valerie) Santos both of Freer, Texas 22 grandchildren, 47 Great Grandchildren and Several Great Great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



Graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday September 2, 2020 at the Hahl Memorial park Cemetery of Freer.



ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store