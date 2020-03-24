|
Alberto Lee Gonzalez, born on November 21, 1981 in Corpus Christi, TX, passed away on March 16, 2020 at the age of 38. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Sara Hernandez.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 14 years, Denisa R. Gonzalez; father, Teodoro Gonzalez, Jr. (Anita); mother, Consuelo Yolanda Aguilar (Adan); children, Jasmine Gonzalez, Alberto Lee Gonzalez II, and Gabriella Gonzalez; step-children, Joe Saenz (Criselda), James Rubio (Vanna), Stephanie Aguayo, Fernando Aguayo, Jr., and Kassandra Aguayo; sister, Cynthia Garcia (Jerridia); grandchildren, Aliya Grimes and Judas Saenz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will be laying Alberto to rest on Thursday, March 26,2020 at 10:00 AM at Roberson Collins Cemetery in Alice, TX.
Written condolences for the family of Alberto Lee Gonzalez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Services are entrusted to TrevinoFuneral Home.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020