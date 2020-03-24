Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Roberson Collins Cemetery
Alice, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberto Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberto Lee Gonzalez


1981 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alberto Lee Gonzalez Obituary
Alberto Lee Gonzalez, born on November 21, 1981 in Corpus Christi, TX, passed away on March 16, 2020 at the age of 38. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Sara Hernandez.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 14 years, Denisa R. Gonzalez; father, Teodoro Gonzalez, Jr. (Anita); mother, Consuelo Yolanda Aguilar (Adan); children, Jasmine Gonzalez, Alberto Lee Gonzalez II, and Gabriella Gonzalez; step-children, Joe Saenz (Criselda), James Rubio (Vanna), Stephanie Aguayo, Fernando Aguayo, Jr., and Kassandra Aguayo; sister, Cynthia Garcia (Jerridia); grandchildren, Aliya Grimes and Judas Saenz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will be laying Alberto to rest on Thursday, March 26,2020 at 10:00 AM at Roberson Collins Cemetery in Alice, TX.
Written condolences for the family of Alberto Lee Gonzalez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Services are entrusted to TrevinoFuneral Home.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alberto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -