Alejandra "“Alex”" Ramirez-Gonzalez-Marquez
1930 - 2020
Alejandra "Alex" Ramirez-Gonzalez-Marquez, 90, of Alice, Texas, was called home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 after a brief and courageous battle of Leukemia. She was born May 16, 1930, in Saltiero, Texas to Jose Maria and Victoria (Flores) Ramirez. They preceded her in death. She enjoyed working as a waitress at Dena's Restaurant for many years, loved making tamales, pan de polvo, Hawaiian pies, being with her family and friends (especially at Whataburger and Taqueria Vallarta), dancing, gardening and LOVED playing the "machanitas." She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Felix Gonzalez; her daughter, Nelda G. (the late Rodolfo P.) Gamez and Viola V. (the late Juan C.) Ramirez, and son, Romeo Gonzalez.

Alejandra is survived by one living son, Juan Oscar (Eva) Gonzalez of San Diego, Texas; one living daughter-in-law, Melinda Ortiz Gonzalez; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 8:30 am to 9:00 am on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home, 1215 W. Front St, Alice, TX 78332, with a Rosary being recited at 9 a.m. A funeral service will immediately follow the rosary at Rosas Funeral Home that same day. Burial will be at a later date at Roberson Collins Cemetery.

Rosary and funeral services will be livestreamed via Rosas Funeral Home Inc. Facebook page.

Pallbearers are Juan Oscar Gonzalez, Jr., Rene S. Gonzalez, Cody S. Gonzalez, Alfonso Gamez, Adrian Padilla, and Rolando Ramirez.

Honorary pallbearer(s): Pete Garcia and Roman Contreras.

*Masks will be REQUIRED (of all ages) to enter the facilities and during the funeral services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jul. 26 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
08:30 - 09:00 AM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
JUL
27
Rosary
09:00 AM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
JUL
27
Funeral service
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
