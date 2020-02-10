|
|
BENAVIDES - Alejandro L. Perez passed away on Feb. 7, 2020 in a Kingsville Nursing Home. He was born in Realitos, Texas to Geronimo and Eufemia L. Perez on August 26, 1930. He worked for the Benavides Ind. School district for 28 years and also worked for the Knolle Dairy Farms and was an oilfield worker. He enjoyed listening to music, loved to dance and loved raising his farm animals. Alejandro was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents Geronimo and Eufemia L. Perez, two sons Albert Perez, and Nasario Perez, daughter-in-law Ermelinda Perez, numerous brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Raquel C. Perez of Benavides, two sons Alejandro (Idolina) Perez Jr., of Houston, Leonel Perez of Roma, three daughters Eufemia (Jose) A. Garza and Ninfa (Jose) Alaniz both of Benavides and Norma (Bobby) Cavazos of Kingsville, 20 grandchildren ,numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Pallbearers: Bobby Perez, Eric Alaniz, Nasario Rene Perez, Albert Perez Jr., Leonel Perez Jr., and Tres Avelar. Special Thanks to Kingsville Nursing Home and Gracia Hospice for all their special care they provided to our family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. that same evening. Funeral procession will be leaving Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home to Benavides Cemetery on Wednesday, Feb.12, 2020 at 10:00 am. with a Gravesite service at 10:30 a.m. at the Benavides Cemetery. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the services. Condolences for the family may be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2020