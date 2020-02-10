Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3213
Resources
More Obituaries for Alejandro Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alejandro L. Perez


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alejandro L. Perez Obituary
BENAVIDES - Alejandro L. Perez passed away on Feb. 7, 2020 in a Kingsville Nursing Home. He was born in Realitos, Texas to Geronimo and Eufemia L. Perez on August 26, 1930. He worked for the Benavides Ind. School district for 28 years and also worked for the Knolle Dairy Farms and was an oilfield worker. He enjoyed listening to music, loved to dance and loved raising his farm animals. Alejandro was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents Geronimo and Eufemia L. Perez, two sons Albert Perez, and Nasario Perez, daughter-in-law Ermelinda Perez, numerous brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Raquel C. Perez of Benavides, two sons Alejandro (Idolina) Perez Jr., of Houston, Leonel Perez of Roma, three daughters Eufemia (Jose) A. Garza and Ninfa (Jose) Alaniz both of Benavides and Norma (Bobby) Cavazos of Kingsville, 20 grandchildren ,numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Pallbearers: Bobby Perez, Eric Alaniz, Nasario Rene Perez, Albert Perez Jr., Leonel Perez Jr., and Tres Avelar. Special Thanks to Kingsville Nursing Home and Gracia Hospice for all their special care they provided to our family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. that same evening. Funeral procession will be leaving Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home to Benavides Cemetery on Wednesday, Feb.12, 2020 at 10:00 am. with a Gravesite service at 10:30 a.m. at the Benavides Cemetery. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the services. Condolences for the family may be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alejandro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -