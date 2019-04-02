|
Alejandro O. Rodriguez Sr. was welcomed to heaven by our heavenly father with open arms on April 1, 2019. Alejandro was born in Falfurrias, Texas to Abelino and Micaela Olivarez on March 26, 1934. He worked for various oil drilling companies throughout his oilfield career which started a very young age. He retired from Pool Drilling company. He will be remembered as a hard-working man, loved traveling, having his family gatherings, had a passion for gardening and enjoyed working side by side with his wife maintaining their impeccable yard.
Alejandro was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Abelino Rodriguez Jr., Lino Rodriguez and Manuel Narvaez; one sister, Clemencia Contreras and brother in law Homero Contreras.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years of marriage, Dolores B. Rodriguez of Alice, Texas; three sons, Alejandro (Sylvia) Rodriguez Jr. of Corpus Christi, Texas, Alfredo (Kim) Rodriguez of San Antonio, Texas and Arnoldo (Joanna)Rodriguez of San Antonio, Texas; two daughters, Norma (Norberto) Cantu and Sylvia Rodriguez both of Alice, Texas; one brother, Roberto (Angie) Rodriguez of Alice, Texas and one sister, Cristela Martinez of Los Angeles, California. Other survivors include 10 grandchildren, 17 Great grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Family is honoring his wishes with no Funeral services, the family ask for your thoughts and prayers during their time of grief.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019