Alejandro "Hando" Vasquez
Alejandro "Hando" Vasquez passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from a sudden illness at the age of 62. He was born and raised in Alice, Tx. He was a hard worker all his life. Alejandro was preceded in death by his dad Antonio Vasquez, sisters Libby Vasquez and Christina Vasquez all of Alice, Tx.

Survivors: Mother- Elida Vasquez, 3 Sisters- Vilma Vasquez, Virginia Nava (Johnny), Marta Hinojosa (Henry), 3 Brothers- Reynaldo Vasquez, Arturo Vasquez, Joe Vasquez (Anna), Daughter- Cindy Lee Vasquez (Wagon) and Numerous nephews and nieces and grandchildren.

Due to the pandemic, no services will be conducted.

Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home Alice, Tx.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roberson's Funeral Home
98 W Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-1660
