Alejandro "Hando" Vasquez passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from a sudden illness at the age of 62. He was born and raised in Alice, Tx. He was a hard worker all his life. Alejandro was preceded in death by his dad Antonio Vasquez, sisters Libby Vasquez and Christina Vasquez all of Alice, Tx.



Survivors: Mother- Elida Vasquez, 3 Sisters- Vilma Vasquez, Virginia Nava (Johnny), Marta Hinojosa (Henry), 3 Brothers- Reynaldo Vasquez, Arturo Vasquez, Joe Vasquez (Anna), Daughter- Cindy Lee Vasquez (Wagon) and Numerous nephews and nieces and grandchildren.



Due to the pandemic, no services will be conducted.



Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home Alice, Tx.

