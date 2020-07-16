1/1
Alejo Ramirez Jr.
1944 - 2020
Alejo Ramirez Jr., age 76, passed away July 16, 2020 in Kennedy, Texas. He was born March 31, 1944 in Benavides, Texas to Alejo and Teresa Ramirez. Alejo worked in the construction industry and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alejo and Teresa Ramirez; and wife, Graciela Gloria Ramirez.
He is survived by his sons, Jesus Maria Ramirez of Alice and Alejo Ramirez of Corpus Christi; daughters, Teresa Ramirez Sanchez of Alice and Virginia Juanita Aguirre of Benavides; brother, Amado Ramirez (Esmeralda) of Alice; sisters, Dominga Ramirez of Alice, Teresa Vera of Corpus Christi, Dolores Gonzalez (Roman), and Elvira Gonzalez of Bandera; grandchildren, Shannon Alviar, Stephanie Trejo, Israel Sanchez Jr., Savannah Sanchez, Samantha Aguirre, Felisha Aguirre, and Arnold Aguirre Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 12 pm till 1 pm at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 1 p.m. that same day. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Las Latas Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
