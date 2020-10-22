1/1
Alexander Lee Gonzalez
2020 - 2020
Alexander Lee Gonzalez, age 2 months, passed away October 12, 2020 in Alice, Texas. He was born August 12, 2020 in Alice, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Desi Garza; aunt, Kimberly Gonzalez; and brother, Trevor Gonzalez

He is survived by his mother, Terry Marie Gonzalez; father, Christopher Bernal; grandmother, Tiburcia Gonzalez; grandmother, Nelda Bernal; brothers, Christopher Bernal Jr., sister, Kimberly Maria Gonzalez, and brother, Logan Lee Gonzalez; aunts and uncles, Erika Ann Gonzalez, Desi Garza Jr., Angie Marie Garza, and Nita Pena; cousins, Roberto Estraca, Desi Garza III, Dino Garza, Danielle Mallett, Jimmy Lee Alaniz, and Matthew Shawn Gonzalez.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11 am till 1 pm at Rosas Funeral Home chapel with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. that same day. Burial to follow at San Diego Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
