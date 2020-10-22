Alexander Lee Gonzalez, age 2 months, passed away October 12, 2020 in Alice, Texas. He was born August 12, 2020 in Alice, Texas.



He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Desi Garza; aunt, Kimberly Gonzalez; and brother, Trevor Gonzalez



He is survived by his mother, Terry Marie Gonzalez; father, Christopher Bernal; grandmother, Tiburcia Gonzalez; grandmother, Nelda Bernal; brothers, Christopher Bernal Jr., sister, Kimberly Maria Gonzalez, and brother, Logan Lee Gonzalez; aunts and uncles, Erika Ann Gonzalez, Desi Garza Jr., Angie Marie Garza, and Nita Pena; cousins, Roberto Estraca, Desi Garza III, Dino Garza, Danielle Mallett, Jimmy Lee Alaniz, and Matthew Shawn Gonzalez.



Visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11 am till 1 pm at Rosas Funeral Home chapel with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. that same day. Burial to follow at San Diego Cemetery.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

