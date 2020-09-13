Alexandra Krystyn Benavides- 29 years of age passed away on September 5,2020 in a Kingsville hospital. Alexandra was born on December 17, 1990 in Alice, Texas to Alejos Curiel Jr. and Darlene Adams. Alexandra was a graduate of Agua Dulce High School Class of 2009 as salutatorian of her class. She was continually active during her high school years involved with different organizations and played all sports. She was an all-around student at Agua Dulce High school. She attended UTSA in San Antonio, Texas. Alexandra was presently working as a district manager for First Convenience Bank in the Laredo area.



She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Alejos P. Curiel Sr.



Survivors include her husband, Francisco Benavides of Lytle, Texas; her three children, Aubree Love Benavides, Frank Benavides Jr. and Maximo Alejos Benavides all of Lytle, Texas; her mother, Darlene (Rogelio) Davila of Alice, Texas; father, Alejos (Lupita) Curiel of Premont, Texas; her siblings, Victoria Rodriguez of Falfurrias, Texas, Amanda Marie Davila, Rogelio Davila Jr., Mario Alfaro Jr. all of Alice, Texas and Ashely Ramirez of Premont, Texas. Other survivors include maternal grandparents, Paulita (Juan) Chavarria of San Diego, Texas, and Eugenio (Elba) Trevino Sr. of Alice, Texas; paternal grandmother Mary (Raul) Ramirez of Premont, Texas and her mother in law Cristella Arellano of Lytle, Texas.



Visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service to begin at 7:00 p.m. Services will conclude in the chapel.



ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

