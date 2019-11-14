Home

Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Alfonso ""Potsy"" Perez


1971 - 2019
Alfonso ""Potsy"" Perez Obituary
Alfonso "Potsy" Perez, age 48, passed away November 11, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas surrounded by his family. He was born August 15, 1971 in Alice, Texas to Jimmy Perez and Lupe Ramirez. Alfonso was an outdoors person who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and barbecuing at bbq cook-offs. He will forever be remembered for his love of his truck, his love of dancing, and his love of spending quality time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Perez; grandparents, Nicolas and Manuela Ramirez.
He is survived by his mother, Lupe Garza of Alice, Texas; aunts and uncles, Nicolas Ramirez Jr. (Gloria) of Alice, Texas, Ramiro Ramirez (Maria) of Los Fresnos, Texas, George Ramirez (Imelda) of Alice, Texas, Jesse Perez (Elva) of Brownfield, Texas, and Alicia Barron of Lubbock, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins with military honors conducted by The United Veterans Burial Association.
Pallbearers will be Luis Sanchez, Ernie Flores, Rick Camacho, Jose Aruajo, Greg Flores, and Charlie Garcia.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019
