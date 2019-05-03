|
ORANGE GROVE - Alfredo M. "Fred" Aleman 62 years of age passed away April 30, 2019 at his home. He was a truck diver for many years. He was born on May 2, 1956 in San Patricio County to Fabian and Elida M. Aleman. He enjoyed family gatherings and sharing his driving experiences and stories with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Aleman; his parents, Fabian and Elida Aleman and one brother, Fabian Aleman Jr.
Survivors include three daughters, Pamela (Neal) Prather of Orange Grove, Texas, Liliana (Joshua) Hernandez of Sandia, Texas and Brenda (Francisco) Morales of Corpus Christi, Texas; one brother, Jose Aleman of San Antonio, Texas and four sisters, Celia (Rolando) Sanchez of Marion, Texas, Velinda Aleman, Elida Aleman and Mary (Javier) Aleman all of San Antonio, Texas. Alfredo is also survived by his grandchildren, Madison Skye Schanen, Savayda Prather and Jacob Prather, Thelma Lee Hernandez, Alexandra Marie Hernandez, Kristine Cil Perez Avah Curiel, Aleida Morales, Isabella Morales and Rodrigo Morales.
Visitation will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home with a prayer service will be conducted at 7:30 pm. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Rosas Funeral Home. Services will conclude at the chapel.
Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 3 to May 10, 2019