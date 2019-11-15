|
FREER - Alfredo Moreno Sr. -65 years of age passed away at his residence after a long illness. Alfredo was born on November 7, 1954 in San Diego, Texas to Simon Sr. and Paulita V. Moreno. He was a truck driver for various oil companies. He drove winch/Vaccum trucks for 39 years in which 35 of those years were with Key energy Inc. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He will be remembered for his humble way of life and his dedication to his career. His family will remember him as a genuine man of honor and of his word. His greatest love was his children and grandchildren. Alfredo's pass time was having his family together and sharing work stories with his boys.
Alfredo is preceded in death by his parents Simon Moreno Sr., Paulita Velasquez, his beloved princess that waits her father in heaven Laura Lamar Ruiz Moreno, granddaughter Alexia Nikole Moreno, three sisters and 2 brothers in law Olga(Reynaldo) Ramirez, Yolanda(Fernando) Ruiz, Maria Velasquez, two brothers and sister in law Roberto( Tammy) Moreno and Juan Velasquez, his Parents in law Felipe Sr. and Sofia Ruiz.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 48 years of marriage Elsa Ruiz Moreno of Freer, Texas, three sons Juan Alfredo (Rosanna) Moreno, Eddie (Bonnie) Moreno Both of Freer, Texas and Lauro (Erica) Moreno of Alice, Texas, two brothers Simon (Sylvia) Moreno of Taft, Texas and Romeo Moreno of Freer, Texas and one sister Sylvia ( Inez) Salazar of Beeville, Texas 10 Grandchildren and numerous Nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday November 17, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home a Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 on Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Alice, Texas. Burial will follow at the New Collins cemetery of Alice, Texas.
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
