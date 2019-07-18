|
Alfredo Trevino Gomez, age 56, passed away July 16, 2019 in Alice, Texas. He was born November 14, 1962 in Alice, Texas to Manuel Luna Gomez and Isabel Trevino Gomez. He retired from the Alice Independent School District where he worked as a custodian for numerous years. He enjoyed watching television, sitting around with his family telling stories while eating together with them. He was an Alice Coyote fan and will forever be remembered for his love of playing with his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Nora Gomez; sister, Margarita Gomez; and his father, Manuel Gomez.
He is survived by his sons, Federico Manuel Gomez (Melissa-Jo Sanchez-Gomez) of Alice and Alfredo Trevino Gomez Jr. (Lissa Danielle Trejo-Gomez) of Orange Grove; daughters, Trinidad Isabel Gomez (Frank Del Bosque) of Alice and Irma Lee Pacheco (Chris) of Alice; mother, Isabel T. Gomez of Alice; brothers, Milton Gomez of Alice, Horacio Gomez of Laredo, and Manuel Gomez of Corpus Christi; sisters, Hermelinda Hernandez of Alice and Teresita Gomez of Alice; nine grandchildren, Kaylie Gomez, Riley Trejo Gomez, Alfredo D. Gomez, Angelica G. Gomez, Gabriel Gomez, Melanie Gomez, Genesis Pacheco, Federico Gomez, and Arianna Gomez; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service being held at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Old Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Pacheco, Alfredo Gomez Jr., Frank Del Bosque, Federico Gomez, Benito Hernandez, Bruce Brown III, Jessie Paez, Pablo Paez, Mauro Garcia, and Juan Gomez.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 18 to July 25, 2019