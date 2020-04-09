|
Alicia Rubio Cavazos went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born on January 15, 1944 in Alice, Texas to Domingo and Antonia O. Rubio. Alicia enjoyed her life as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She lived the majority of her life in Alice, Texas where she worked as a Licensed Vocational nurse at Hospitality House and Retama Manor Nursing Home. In 1995, they moved to Laredo, Texas due to her husband's job. While living in Laredo, she worked at a nursing home and a number of Adult Day Cares. The last three years of her life, she lived in Calallen, Texas.
She was a quiet, but kind person. She loved God and would pray often for her family. She attended the following churches, First Assembly of God Church of Alice, Laredo First Assembly and Glad Tidings Assembly of God of Corpus Christi, Texas. She loved to spend her days sitting outside while doing Word finds, but most often would sit outside just to enjoy the weather. The outdoors was relaxing to her and you could occasionally catch her napping while sitting on the back patio. She was a simple cook, but if you asked her family, they would say she made the best meatloaf, potato salad, pot roast with white rice, spaghetti, fried potatoes fideo and chili.
While her family will definitely miss her here on earth, we find comfort in knowing that she is with her savior and is no longer suffering and that we will see her again one day.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years of marriage Adan A. Cavazos of Corpus Christi, Texas, one daughter Amy (Joe) Jackson of Corpus Christi, Texas, two sons Adan A. (Jody) Cavazos of San Antonio, Texas, Audie (Tonya) Cavazos of Dallas, Texas, one brother Jose Rubio of Alice, Texas, one sister Dalia Rivera of Edinburg, Texas and Grandchildren Anissa(Evaristo) Valerio of San Antonio, Texas, Joe( Sally) Jackson Jr. of Alice, Texas, Benny (Stephanie) Ynfante of Corpus Christi, Texas, Aubrey Anne Cavazos, Arlyssa Anne Cavazos, Adan Amado Cavazos III, Anthony Austin Cavazos, Addison Cavazos and Aidan Kroon and Great grandchildren Mateo Valerio, Nicolas Valerio, Ramon Trigo, Sera Gonzalez, Jayden Jackson, Jaymee Jackson, Jayslynn Jackson, Jayse Jackson, Bay Atlas Ynfante, Rook Lee Ynfante and Winn DeBellas Ynfante.
Because of the circumstance we are living in now with COVID-19 Pandemic we are unable to have a public visitation. However, this will take place with the understanding that 10 people at a time be allowed to abide by the executive order from the Governor of Texas, orders of the President of the United States and CDC guidelines.
Visitation will be held on Friday April 10, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home. Funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 1:00 P.M. to Roselawn cemetery where a graveside service will be conducted at 1:30P.M. officiated by Toby Halfacre. Serving as pallbearers will be Adan Cavazos III, Joe Jackson Jr., Benny Ynfante, Anthony Cavazos, Jerry Jackson and Joe Jackson Sr. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020