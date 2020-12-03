Alma L. Rodriguez "Chula", age 48, passed away November 20, 2020 in Alice, Texas. She was born September 18, 1972 in Alice, Texas to Leobardo Rodriguez Jr. and Herminia Loera Rodriguez. Alma was a colorful person who enjoyed being around people speaking to them about anything. She had a "gift of gab" and could carry a conversation with anyone she came in contact with. Alma volunteered for many events and businesses. Some of those being her church, the community center, MHMR, the food bank, and REAL. She shared her testimony with many in her recovery against her addiction. Alma loved her children and granddaughter unconditionally. She also had a special father daughter bond. She will be remembered for her outgoing character and her famous words "vamonos recio". She will be missed by all who knew her.



Alma was preceded in death by her brother, Ernesto Loera; aunt, Rosie Molina; paternal grandparents, Leobardo Rodriguez Sr. and Manuela Garcia; and maternal grandmother, Manuel Loera.



Alma is survived by two sons, Leo Harris (Lilly Rodriguez) of Corpus Christi and Martin Felix Garcia-Benitez of Alice; one daughter, Mariana Garcia of Alice; father, Leobardo Rodriguez Jr. of Alice; mother, Herminia Rodriguez of Alice; brothers, Jose L. Rodriguez (Elizabeth) and Margarito M. Rodriguez both of Corpus Christi; sisters, Sandra L. Rodriguez (Richard) of Alice, Manuela Rodriguez of Corpus Christi, and Teresa Carrillo of Alice; maternal grandmother, Amelia Obregon of Corpus Christi; one granddaughter, Sadie Ellen Gonzalez; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5 till 9 pm at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service being held at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Jose Rodriguez - Brother, Jose Rodriguez Jr. - Nephew, Edgar Anguiano - Nephew, Richard Dix - Brother-in-law, Juan Diaz - Nephew, and Eric Diaz – Nephew.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store