Aluvo Valadez
1959 - 2020
Aluvo Valadez, 61, passed away August 7, 2020 in Alice, Texas. He was born July 30, 1959 in San Diego, Texas to Arnulfo and Maria Belen Valadez. Aluvo was a truck driver for numerous years. He enjoyed listening to music, playing his guitar, and raising his animals.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnulfo and Maria Belen Valadez.

He is survived by one sister, Rosie Valadez (Sylvestre Munoz) of Alice; one brother, Guadalupe Valadez of Alice; one niece, Wilma Saenz; uncles, Ruben Valadez and Manuel Gonzalez; aunt, Carmen Gonzalez; numerous cousins and other relatives.

No services scheduled.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
