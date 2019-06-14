|
Alvaro "Al" Perez - 57 years of age was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday June 11, 2019. He was born on January 27,1962 in San Diego, Tx to Jose and Elvira Perez. At an early age of 17 he started his career in the Oilfield industry. He was currently employed by Basic Energy services as an area superintendent of the gulf coast region. He enjoyed fishing, going to the horse races, going to the beach, gambling, and loved to barbecue for his family and friends. He loved being surrounded by his family and friends. His grandchildren nieces and nephews were diamonds in his eyes. He will always be remembered for his warm smile, hard work, dedication to his family, and always ready to help anyone and to give of himself unconditionally. Alvaro was a parishioner of Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church. He was invoked in Men's ACTS, and he was also a teen leader of Teen ACTS retreats. He was an owner of the G-5 racing stables and a member of the owner and breeder for the Louisiana Quarter Horse Breeders Association. He was also a member Of the American Quarter Horse Association, member of Texas & South Western Cattle raisers Association and a member of the paint horse association. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Jose and Elvira Perez, His two brothers in law, Jesus Peña & Alfredo Garcia III, and Nephew Luis Morin Jr, and Niece, Patsy Peña.
Survivors include Wife of 20 years of marriage Belinda Garcia Perez of Alice Tx, His companion and work partner, his Toy Aussie Pepe Perez, Two daughters Aubrey (Jose) Vega of Edmond Ok, Cristal Hinojosa, of Alice Tx, and Stepson Clayton Garcia of Caney, Ok Two brothers, José Angel (Delmira) Peña of Victoria Tx, Robert (Diana) Perez of Alice, Tx. Two sisters, Sylvia Peña of Austin, Tx, and Diamantina Perez of San Diego Tx. Father and Mother in law, Alfredo and, Juana Garcia. Grandchildren, Fabiola Vega, Valentina Vega, Clayton Garcia, Matthew Garcia, and Isaiah Garcia, Sister In-laws, Melinda (Frank) Mendez, Adriana (Noe) Peña, and Nicole (Jesse) Rodriguez, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends
Visitation will be held on Monday June 17, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the san Diego Cemetery.
Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 14 to June 21, 2019