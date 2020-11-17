FREER - Alvaro V. Salinas, 85 years of age, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Benavides, Texas on February 19, 1935 to his parents, Tomas S. and Petra V. Salinas. In his early years he worked with his father at their family meat market business in Benavides, Texas. In 1964 he moved to Freer, Texas and started his own meat market which he owned and operated for 45 years and was known for his famous machitos. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and enjoyed being outdoors listening to music and spending time with his family and friends. Alvaro was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be sadly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tomas S. and Petra V. Salinas; his son, Alvaro P. Salinas Jr.; brother, Tomas V. ( Armandina ) Salinas.
Alvaro is survived by his wife of 56 years of marriage, Olivia P. Salinas of Freer, Texas; his daughter, Donna P. (Rowan) Dunnaway of Lawton, Oklahoma; his daughter-in-law, Rachal H. Salinas of Freer, Texas; seven grandchildren, Tricia A. Gallegos (Izak), Stacy N. Salinas (James Adami), Tiffany Salinas (Eric Martinez), Brianna and Kadee Salinas, Kevin and Karen Dunnaway; four great grandchildren, Zachary Gallegos, Eli Adami, Brian Adami and Braelynn Martinez; his brothers and sisters, Frank (Sylvia) Salinas, Elvira (Tony) Mendoza, Raymondo (Lydia Anna ) Salinas, Theresa (Jesse) Barrera, Reyes († Kella) Salinas, Juan Salinas, Freddy ( † Anabel) Salinas, Lupita (Romeo) Chapa; numerous nephews and nieces. Special thanks to Arnold R. Aguirre for the special care given to Alvaro.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home and church.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in Freer, Texas with a Rosary at 7:00 that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Freer, Texas. Interment will follow at Hahl Memorial Cemetery in Freer, Texas.
