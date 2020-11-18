FREER

Amador "Flounder" Zapata – Our beloved brother, son, and Uncle Passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday November 14, 2020 at the age of 61. He was born on August 17, 1959 in Mathis, Texas to Eugenio Zapata Sr. and Maria Reyes Zapata. He worked in the oilfield for many years and was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan. He will always be remembered for his kindness, good heart, and good laughs. He will be missed by many friends and his family.



Amador is preceded in death by his father Eugenio Zapata, Sr.



He leaves behind many memories that will be treasured by his four brothers Emeterio (Letty) Zapata, Eugenio (Sylvia) Zapata Jr., Alfredo (Yolanda) Zapata, Leonel (Cheryl) Zapata, Sr. all of Freer, Texas; Eight sisters, Alicia Valdes of Carrizo Springs, Texas, Alma (Ernesto) Aguillon of Freer, Texas, Rebecca Zapata of Freer, Texas, Irenia(Felipe) Chavez of Kingsville, Texas Rosa Garza of Freer, Texas, Magdalena Perez of Alice, Texas, Maricela( Luis) Vargas of Pateros, Washington, and Barbara Zapata of Freer, Texas, two step grandchildren Katrina Perez, Jacob Perez both of Alice, Texas and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.



Family will be receiving friends and relatives on Friday November 20, 2020 at the Christian Faith Church of Freer at 5:00 P.M. A prayer service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Funeral service will be held on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. also at the Christian Faith Church of Freer, Texas. Burial will follow at the Hahl Memorial park Cemetery of Freer, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Garza Jr., Leonel Zapata Jr., Alfredo Zapata Jr., Hector Santos, Jr. Joey Aguillon. and Eric James Martinez. Honorary Pallbearer will be Felix Aguillon Jr. Services may be view on Facebook on Rosas Funeral Home Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store