|
|
FREER - Amalio Alaniz Rangel, 66 years of age, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Freer, Texas on February 6, 1953 to his parents, Leonides and Soveida Rangel. He as previously employed as an oil field operator for various oil field company for over 20 years and recently retired as a truck driver for Gulfmark Energy, Inc. after 20 year of employment. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, enjoyed spending time outdoors and barbequing and especially being with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonides and Soveida Rangel.
Amalio is survived by his wife of 46 years of marriage, Teresa Rangel of Freer, Texas; one son, Amalio Rangel Jr. of Freer, Texas; one daughter Michelle (Matias) Salinas of Freer, Texas; a brother, Leonides (Leonor) Rangel Jr. of Freer, Texas; a sister, Elva (Raul) Vera of Seguin, Texas; nine grandchildren, Amalio Gabriel Rangel, Allison (Justin) Salazar, Adam Elijah Rangel, Carlos Homero Rangel, Marin Rangel, Juliana Reyna, Daniella Rae (Josh) Arroyos, Marc Anthony Arroyos, and Mary Jane Salinas; two great grandsons, Carter and Corbin Rangel; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Garza Funeral Home in Freer, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Freer, Texas. Interment will follow at the Hahl Memorial Cemetery in Freer, Texas .
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2019