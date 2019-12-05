|
Amelia Garces Candela was welcomed with open arms by our Heavenly Father on December 03, 2019. She was born in Runge, Texas on September 08, 1935 to Timoteo and Maria Luz Martinez Garces. She was a Catholic and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
She goes home to the Lord to reunite with her parents; her son, Jose Maria Candela; her brother, Timoteo Garces, Jr.; her sister, Lydia Rodriguez; and her great-grandson, Jay Candela who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Juan Moreno Candela; her children, Janie Rojas, Juan Albino Candela, Ramiro (Esperanza) Candela, Janette (Joey) Candela Rodriguez, Michael Candela and Anna (Arnaldo) Candela Guajardo. She was also loved and adored by her fifteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, December 05, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2pm on Friday, December 06, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019