Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
1933 - 2019
Amelia Joslin Obituary
Amelia Joslin, age 86, passed away December 30, 2019 at her residence in Alice, Texas. She was born July 9, 1933 in Robstown, Texas to Samuel and Concepcion Joslin. She worked in the cotton fields and the dairy farms for many years. She will forever be remembered for her nurturing and unconditional love for all her nieces and nephews who she helped raised many of them. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Jose Joslin, Eulalia Silvas, Delfina Joslin, Enrique Joslin, Oscar Joslin, and Tonia Joslin; and a nephew whom she raised as a son, Willie Villarreal.

She is survived by her nephew whom she raised as a son, Rene Benavides (Norma) of Corpus Christi; her siblings, Elida Rodriguez, Johnny Joslin, and Samuel Joslin Jr. all of Alice; her caregiver whom was her eldest niece, Elida Chapa of Alice; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 12 p.m. till 2 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral being held at 2 p.m. that same day. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Roland Chapa, Wayne Chapa, Mark Benavides, Michael Benavides, Joaquin Chapa, and Rene Benavides.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 10, 2020
