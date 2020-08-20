1/1
Andrew Canales
1991 - 2020
Andrew Canales, 29, passed away August 19, 2020 in Alice, Texas. He was born April 5, 1991 in El Paso, Texas to Arnold Canales and Julie Porche. He married his wife of eight years, Libby Acklen. He graduated from Three Rivers, Texas in 2008 and was employed by Garcia Graveside Services.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sara Flores Canales and Juan Canales; uncles, Tony Canales and Manny Canales.

He is survived by his wife, Libby Acklen; step-daughter, Cacia Parker; step-son, Daniel Garcia; father, Arnold (Rita) Canales; mother, Julie Porche; sisters, Nikki Mohar, Brandy Mohar, Cynthia Valdez, Marie Valdez, and Stephanie Valdez; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Family will begin to receive family and friends Saturday, August 22, 2020 beginning at 6 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home with memorial tributes to begin at 7 p.m. that evening.


Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
06:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
AUG
22
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
