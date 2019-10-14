|
|
Angeles Gomez Herrera entered eternal rest on Oct. 10, 2019, beside her children, siblings and beloved husband. She was the matriarch and pillar of a family brought together by the divine work of God and guided by bonds of love. Born in Mexico City in 1950, she was a strong woman of faith who valued family above all else. Her heart was too big for this world, but her memory will live on in those she leaves behind including her husband, who was the love of her life, Victor D. Herrera; her children Michelle (Julian) Ortiz, Sheila (Rune-Par) Nilsson, Valerie (Edward) Montalvo, Victor Jr., Joaquin, Mayra, and Raul Gabriel "R.G."; her siblings Jaime Gomez Aguilar, Maria del Pilar Aguilar, Joaquín Gomez Aguilar and Lilly Gomez. She was preceded in death by two brothers Luis Gomez Aguilar and Francisco Gomez Aguilar. She was so proud of her 14 grandchildren and five great grandchildren, and she was a master at making them all feel at home. She loved traveling to her beloved Mexico and shopping - especially for gifts for all those grandbabies. Family gatherings were her expertise, and she was a master of cooking up delicious dishes for everyone visiting including posole, chilaquiles, mole de olla, bacalao, salsa and her famous arroz Mexicana. Nourishment was her specialty. Love was her gift. Like her favorite song by Rocio Durcal says: "Habrán pasado los años \ Pero el tiempo no ha podido \ Hacer que pase lo nuestro." The years will pass, but her memory will live forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be held on Sunday October 13, 2019 at 7:00P.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:30 P.M. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic church at 10:00 A.M. on Monday October 14, 2019. Burial will follow at the Rosehill cemetery of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019