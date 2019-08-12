Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelita Rangel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelita C. Rangel


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelita C. Rangel Obituary
Angelita C. Rangel, age 86, passed away August 9, 2019 in Alice, Texas. She was born in Oilton, Texas October 1, 1932.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emilio Flores and Maria Torres; her husband, Avelino Rangel; brother, Jose (Carmen) Cardenas, Emilio Flores; and daughter in law, Donna Narvaez.

She is survived by her two sons, Richard (Margot) Rangel of Alice and Jesus Narvaez of Alice; siblings, Alfredo (Ramona) Flores, Isabel Ramos (Enrique Morales), and Ofelia (Narciso) Gonzalez; grandchildren, Rene Rangel, Ryan Rangel, April Narvaez, Stephanie Sexton (Tony), Stacy Gault (Billy), Jesse Ryan Narvaez, Paige Narvaez (Raul Santos), Rebecca Narvaez, Avelino Cress, Sasha Nunez, Anna Nunez, Adriana Narvaez, Austin Gault, Sean Gault, Donna Sexton, Yalena Santos, Romeo Santos, Crawley Santos, Cylus Montague, Jordan (Kaleb) Crisler, Kaedence Crisler, Kingsley Crisler, Janiyah Crisler ; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home with a prayer beginning at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 12, 12019 at 10 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Rene Andres Rangel, Ryan Anthony Rangel, Ambrosio Cardenas, Juan Ramos, Austen Crault and Sean Gualt.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now