Angelita C. Rangel, age 86, passed away August 9, 2019 in Alice, Texas. She was born in Oilton, Texas October 1, 1932.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emilio Flores and Maria Torres; her husband, Avelino Rangel; brother, Jose (Carmen) Cardenas, Emilio Flores; and daughter in law, Donna Narvaez.
She is survived by her two sons, Richard (Margot) Rangel of Alice and Jesus Narvaez of Alice; siblings, Alfredo (Ramona) Flores, Isabel Ramos (Enrique Morales), and Ofelia (Narciso) Gonzalez; grandchildren, Rene Rangel, Ryan Rangel, April Narvaez, Stephanie Sexton (Tony), Stacy Gault (Billy), Jesse Ryan Narvaez, Paige Narvaez (Raul Santos), Rebecca Narvaez, Avelino Cress, Sasha Nunez, Anna Nunez, Adriana Narvaez, Austin Gault, Sean Gault, Donna Sexton, Yalena Santos, Romeo Santos, Crawley Santos, Cylus Montague, Jordan (Kaleb) Crisler, Kaedence Crisler, Kingsley Crisler, Janiyah Crisler ; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home with a prayer beginning at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 12, 12019 at 10 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rene Andres Rangel, Ryan Anthony Rangel, Ambrosio Cardenas, Juan Ramos, Austen Crault and Sean Gualt.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
