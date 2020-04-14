|
It is with both sadness and joy that our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and wife Angelita F. Ramirez 75, joined her eternal savior on April 8, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Angelita was born on November 23, 1944 in Corpus Christi, Texas and was the crown jewel of her grandparents Rafael Cantu and Theodora Rangel Cantu who raised her from birth. Known to all as a kind and loving mother she married the love of her life Ramiro V. Ramirez in 1973. Angelita and Ramiro settled in San Diego, Texas where Angelita began a career working at Chris Modern Pharmacy where she is remembered as a caring, kind person who always gave all she had to give. Angelita and Ramiro were blessed with three children that further grew their circle of family and friends. Her greatest joys were the sound of music and dancing as often as she could. Angelita is survived by her two sons, Jose Javier Ramirez of Alice, Texas and Rolando Vasquez Ramirez of San Diego, Texas and one daughter Ana Lisa Ramirez of Atlanta, Georgia, two grandsons Ethan Matthew Ramirez and Camilo Gabriel Ramirez and one granddaughter Victoria Faith Ramirez. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her husband Ramiro V. Ramirez. Due to circumstances associated with the COVID-19 pandemic no public services will be held. We ask for your prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved mother. Dance on Angelita we will meet again soon.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020