Angelita S. Lopez, age 87, was welcomed into Heaven on Monday, May 18, 2020.
She was born in Premont, Texas, on July 11, 1932, to Elvira Figueroa Salinas and Jose Maria Salinas.
Throughout her entire life, her inspiration and her guide was Jesus Christ. In speaking of her fondest memories, she said that the day that she met, and later the day she married her husband, Andres Lopez, were her favorite days and memories.
The joys of her life were baking, cooking, painting ceramics and feeding her cattle. Growing prized roses of all colors. Plus winning first place at all the Jim Wells County fair for her baking.
Angelita was preceded in death by her parents, Elvira and Jose Maria Salinas.
Those left to cherish their memories of Angelita are: her husband, Andres Lopez; one daughter, Elva Lopez Short and her husband, Tom; three sons, Ricardo Salinas Lopez, Sonny Lopez, and Vidal Lopez all of Alice, Texas; her grandson, whom she raised as her son, Randy Garcia of Houston, Texas; eleven grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren; numerous brothers and sisters, as well as many cherished friends and extended family.
Visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel in Alice, Texas.
Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel in Alice, with Father Francis Medanki, HGN as celebrant. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Alice, Texas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 20 to May 27, 2020