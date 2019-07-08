|
Anita Garza, age 67, was called by the Lord on July 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 29, 1952 in Banquete, Texas to Manuel and Josefina Padilla. Anita had a strong work ethic. She previously worked for The Alice-Echo News and Wal-Mart of Alice. She enjoyed music and gardening. She will forever be remembered for her strength, vibrant character and her unconditional love for her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Josefina Padilla; and a sister, Rosie Velasco.
She is survived by her four daughters, Ruby Rubio (David) of Corpus Christi; Roseanne Garza (Julio Gaytan) of Alice; Roxanne Garza (Carlos Castillo) of Alice, and Estella Garza (Thomas Moreno) of Alice; one brother, Manuel Padilla Jr. of Alice; four sisters, Elena P. Lopez of Bentonville, Dominga Mendoza of Alice, Nieves Gonzalez of Alice, and Josie Munoz (Juan) of Alice; eight grandchildren, Damian Rubio, Harmony Rubio, Reina Gonzalez, Andy Gonzalez, Helena Gaytan, Adela Gaytan, Jazmin Moreno and Jayden Moreno; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousin.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Julian Gaytan, Carlos Castillo, Tomas Moreno, Joseph Munoz, Oscar Mendoza, and Anthony Velasco.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 8 to July 15, 2019