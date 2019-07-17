|
|
SAN DIEGO - Anita Longoria Rodriguez, 70 years of age passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in a San Antonio hospital. She worked as a Home Provider for several years and was also a homemaker. She enjoyed watching her Hallmark and Lifetime movies, and enjoyed spending her time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and will be missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by her parents Adelaido and Baudelia Longoria, brother Luis Angel Longoria and brother in law, Ignacio Luera Sr. Survivors include, six sons, Jesus Rodriguez Jr. (Elisa), Jonas Rodriguez (Rachel), both of San Diego, Texas, Joel Rodriguez (Roxanne), Alice, Texas, Jeremias Rodriguez, Luis Alberto Rodriguez, and Johnaton Rodriguez, all of San Diego, three daughters, Susana Lichtenberger (Omar), Sylviana Perez (Adrian Sr.) and Ruth A. Salinas, all of San Diego, Texas, two brothers, Adelaido "Eddie" Longoria and Rupert Longoria, both of San Diego, six sisters, Aida Luera, Viola Gonzalez, Esmeralda Maldonado, all of San Diego, Texas, Blasa Payam, Denver Colorado, Baudelia Rodriguez, San Diego, Texas and Margarita Trevino, Andrew Texas, 21 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin on Friday July 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Prayer Service @ 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday July 20, 2019 @ 10:00 a.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego. Burial will follow at San Diego Cemetery No. 2. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 17 to July 24, 2019