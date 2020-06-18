Anna Maria Perez, 62 years of age passed away on June 16, 2020 at her residence surround with her family. She was a homemaker and a beloved full-time Mother, Grandmother and Great- grandmother. Anna Maria was born on December 31, 1957 in Alice, Texas to Simon and Anna Lopez Benavides. She enjoyed family time and having her children and grandchildren gathered and having quality time together. She had a heart of gold and always ready to help others that needed that little lift to feel accomplished. Anna's life revolved around her family and her cat Angel. She lived for her grandkids and her newborn great-granddaughter. She celebrated her birthday on New Year's Eve every year with getting her nails and hair done. She was an avid baker. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving where she would host her entire family. She loved George Strait and La Mafia. She enjoyed taking adventurous trips with her family. She enjoyed her morning cup of coffee while watching morning talk shows. She had a devotion to St. Jude and attended mass regularly. She was a friend to everyone. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Simon Benavides Sr.; one son, Ruben Perez Jr.; daughter in law, Elita Perez; two brothers, Adolfo Figueroa and Daniel Benavides; two nephews, John A. Benavides and Ruben "RJ" Flores and her parents in law, Juan M. and Ofelia Perez.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years of marriage, Ruben Perez of Alice, Texas; three daughters, Stephanie (Luis Guerra) Perez of San Antonio, Texas, Patricia Angela (Christopher) Parra of Alice, Texas and Jessica Ann Perez of San Antonio, Texas; her mother Anna Benavides of Alice, Texas; four brothers, Felix (Connie) Benavides of Alice, Texas, Simon (Becky) Benavides Jr. of Waller, Texas, Martin (Elsa) Benavides of Bishop, Texas, Victor (Annette) Benavides of Alice, Texas and three sisters, Emelia Flores, Lisa (Christopher) Abshire, and Christina (Alex) Villegas all of Alice, Texas; one grandson that she raised as her own Paul Anthony Vasquez of Alice and nine grandchildren, Zoey Guerra, Michael Davila, Juliana Guerra, Zachary Davila, Julian Parra, John Guerra, Liliana Guerra and Tres Guerra and one great granddaughter, Isabella Vasquez.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at the Roberson Collins Cemetery.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Paul Anthony Vasquez, Michael Davila, Ele Villegas, Matthew Ramirez, Danny Benavides, Simon Benavides III, James Morgan and Victor Benavides

ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store