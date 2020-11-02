1/
Annie M. Dawson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie M. Dawson age 96
Passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in a local nursing home following an extended illness. Annie was born to Joe and Mary Balusek in Holland, Texas on 10/17/1924.
Survivors:
Son: John Dawson of Alice, Tx.
3 granddaughters: Kelly (Robby Benavides) Dawson of Alice, Tx.
Kimberly (Allen) Rollins of Weimer, Tx.
Lisa Bishop of Concan, Tx.
numerous great grandchildren and Three great-great grandchild.

Memorial Funeral Services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberson's Funeral Home
98 W Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-1660
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberson's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved