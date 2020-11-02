Annie M. Dawson age 96
Passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in a local nursing home following an extended illness. Annie was born to Joe and Mary Balusek in Holland, Texas on 10/17/1924.
Survivors:
Son: John Dawson of Alice, Tx.
3 granddaughters: Kelly (Robby Benavides) Dawson of Alice, Tx.
Kimberly (Allen) Rollins of Weimer, Tx.
Lisa Bishop of Concan, Tx.
numerous great grandchildren and Three great-great grandchild.
Memorial Funeral Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10, 2020.