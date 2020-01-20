|
SAN DIEGO - Antonia "Lillie" Cadena, 81, was called home to join her husband Liborio Cadena in eternal rest on Monday, January 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hebbronville, Texas on June 6, 1938 to her parents, Armando and Lilia Sandoval. She dedicated her life to her family, raising her children and grandchildren and was especially known for her famous enchiladas, cooking, crocheting and her gambling. She was a member of the St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church and the Altar & Rosary Society and would pray the rosary 3 times daily.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years of marriage, Liborio Cadena; her parents and all her siblings.
Antonia is survived by her children; Ruperto (Olga) Cadena of San Diego, Texas; Rosalinda "Rosie" (Sam) Gutierrez of San Diego, Texas; Maria A. "Kiki" (Alan) Gonzalez of Alice, Texas; Juan A. (Amanda) Cadena of Pharr, Texas; two sister in laws: Josefina Garcia of Corpus Christi, Texas; Norma (Adan) Martinez of San Diego, Texas; fifteen grandchildren: Ruperto Cadena Jr., Joseph A. Cadena, Rodena Cadena, Gary L. Cadena, Daniel Lopez, Kassandra Cadena, Maria Lilia (Lillie) Cadena, David O. Cadena, Juan G. Benavides, Mikaela (Kayla) Benavides, Nadia L. Avila, Lorena Barrera, Lorisa Nguyen, Mia A. Cabrera, Nathan W. Cadena; forty one great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Garza Funeral in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Interment will be at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas. The family would like to send a special thank you to her Del Cielo Hospice nurses Melissa, Jessica, Lorina and Sherry.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 28, 2020