Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Antonio Erbey Villegas


1931 - 2020
Antonio Erbey Villegas Obituary
Antonio Erbey Villegas passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, peacefully surrounded by his loved ones after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born on May 28, 1931 to Celia and Lucas Villegas in Benavides Texas. He married his sweetheart Corina Robles on August 31, 1950 and had three children.  Ernesto (Tomasita) Villegas of Corpus Christi, Texas, Tony E (Sally) Villegas of Alice, Texas and Roxanna (Jose Manuel) Mendoza of San Antonio, Texas.
Antonio worked at TB Moran, Alice Specialty Company and Triton and retired as a Ranch Foreman for Chaney Custer.  He enjoyed life to the fullest. From climbing trees like a monkey to hunting with his son and son in law. He was a skilled mechanic and was always tinkering with his cars, trucks and tractors. If he couldn't fix it, no one could!  Antonio was always working on some kind of project. He would rather be out in the South Texas sun than watch TV indoors. He was a huge fan of the Alice Coyotes, Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR.
He leaves behind his wife of 69 years, his children, grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind numerous children his wife Corina would care for that called him Tata.  His unique wisdom and love for his family will remain in their hearts forever along with his silly antics and stories
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:15 A.M. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020
