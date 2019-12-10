Home

Roberson's Funeral Home
98 W Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-1660
Antonio Guerra Obituary
Antonio Guerra age 70, Vietnam Veteran, US Army Retired, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones after a short battle with cancer.
"Tony" as he was known by everyone was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend.
Antonio is preceded in death by his parents, Enrique and Maria Aguilar, one brother, Gilbert Guerra, sister Ernestina Guerra and a grandson, Byron A. Casanova, and a niece, San Juana Sepulveda.
Antonio leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 21 years, Linda Guerra. Two sons: Cheyenne (Kristina) Casanova of Alvarado, Tx., Raul E. Casanova of Alice, Tx., daughter, Lynn (Daniel) Garza of Alice, Tx., one adopted daughter, Joyce King of Eastman, Ga. Five sisters, Margarita (Juan) Cardenas of Ft. Smith, Ar., Helen (Bob) Lung of New Mexico, Susana Duran of Alice, Tx., Velma Bazan (Vern) Bolin of San Antonio, Tx., Martha (Felipe) Martinez of San Antonio, Tx. Two brothers, Enrique (Carmen) Guerra of Poteet, Tx. and Enrique (Yolanda) Aguilar Jr of San Antonio, Tx., Sister-in-law, Lesley Guerra of Alice, Tx., 11 grandchildren: Daniel Garza III, Devin R. Garza, Lucas X. Garza, Landyn N. G. Garza and Christopher A. Casanova, Isaiah R. Casanova, Jayla R. Casanova, Juliette N. Casanova, Alexandria M. Casanova, Rachel King, Gary King, Jr., three special family friends, Tabitha Kennedy, Lela Villarreal, Maria
Concepcion and numerous nieces and nephews and host of other friends.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2109 at 5PM at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice, Texas with a Holy Rosary to be recited that same evening at 7PM.
Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 10AM at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice, Tx.
Burial will follow in the New Collins Cemetery with the United Veterans Burial Association providing Military Burial honors.
Pallbearers: Cheyenne Casanova, DJ Rivera, Rix Duran, Ruben Morales, Roel Perez Jr., Samuel Bustamante.
Honorary Pallbearers: Daniel Garza III, Devin Garza, Lucas Garza, Landyn Garza Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home of Alice, TX.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
