Antonio Hernandez, born on July 5, 1954 in Mathis, Texas, passed away on February 29, 2020 at the age of 65. Antonio was a long-time resident of Mathis, Texas. Antonio enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed spending his Sundays studying the Bible. He loved his wife and family and also loved white, red, and yellow roses. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Luciano and Francisca Hernandez; children, Anthony, Aaron, Abigail, and James Hernandez; sister, Sylvia Moreno; and brothers, Ramon and Reymundo Fernandez.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 42 years, Oralia Hernandez; two sons, John and Jaime Hernandez, sister, Dominga Quinonez; brother, Fernando (Irma) Hernandez; a niece, Ruby Sanchez; six nieces; 12 nephews; two grandnieces; three grandnephews; four great- grandnieces; and three great- grandnephews.
The family will receive condolences on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home Alice, 120 E. Front St., from 5 to 9 PM; with a Prayer Service to be held at 7 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, to Primera Iglesia Bautista in Mathis, Texas for a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Descano Eterno Cemetery I.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020