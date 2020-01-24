Home

Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Antonio Ramon ""Tony"" Zapata


1964 - 2020
Antonio Ramon ""Tony"" Zapata Obituary
Antonio Ramon Zapata "Tony", age 55, passed away January 22, 2020 in Alice, Texas. He was born October 15, 1964 in Beeville, Texas to Ramon Zapata and Berta Anguiano Escalante. Antonio was an avid Houston Texan football fan. Antonio loved being around his children, attending any of their sport activities. He will forever be remembered for his unconditional love for his children and grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Diana Villanueva; and grandparents, Celestino and Maria Anguiano.

He is survived by one son, Antonio Ramon Zapata Jr. (Evelyn Bonilla) of Alice; two daughters, Sabrina Zapata and Chloe Zapata (Pablo Amador) Jr. of Alice; parents, Ramon Zapata of Beeville and Berta Escalante of Alice; three sisters, Rosemary Duran (Samuel) of Beeville, Elizbeth Aguilar of Alice, and Melissa Salinas (Joe) of Alfred; grandchildren, Uriah Zapata, Sebastian Zapata, Aubree Zapata and two grandchildren on the way; Ella and Elijah Amador; and an aunt and an uncle whom took care of him, Janie Rocha and Johnny Rocha; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, January 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Antonio Zapata Jr., Ricardo Rivera, Rene Rivera, Jamie Rocha, Juan Gonzalez, and Samuel Duran.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31, 2020
