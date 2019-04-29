Home

Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
Rosary
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
Funeral
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:15 AM
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Arcadio Z. ""John Wayne"" Alaniz


1947 - 2019
Arcadio Z. ""John Wayne"" Alaniz Obituary
Arcadio "John Wayne" Z. Alaniz, born on February 2, 1947 in San Diego, TX, passed away on April 28, 2019 at the age of 72. Arcadio was a veteran of the Vietnam War and he proudly served with distinction in the United States Navy from June 1964 to January 1968; and then he proceeded to enlist in the United States Marine Corp from September 1969 to September 1974. Arcadio continued to protect and serve as a police officer for the Alice Police Department. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Santos and Zulema Z. Alaniz, Sr. and brother, Carlos San Miguel.

Among those left to cherish Arcadio's memory are his loving wife, Aida C. Alaniz; daughters, Patricia (Roel) Contreras, Tracy Ann Blanco, Stephanie Alaniz, and Jessica Cavazos; son, Stephen (Eva) Alaniz; sister, Elizabeth (Barry) MacGregor; brothers, Santos (Maria Elia) Alaniz, Jr., Daniel († Mary Ann) De La Cruz, and Rogelio (Sharon) De La Cruz; 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive condolences on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Friday, May 3, 2019, at 10:15 AM to St. Joseph Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM. Rite of committal and interment with full military honors will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

Condolences for the family of Mr. Alaniz may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2019
