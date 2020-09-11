San Jose Community, Texas
Armando Lopez, 76 years of age, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in a Corpus Christi hospital. He
was born in San Jose, Texas on November 21, 1943 to his parents, Alejo Lopez and Magdalena Martinez Lopez. He attended school in San Diego, Texas. Armando spent over 40 years in the oilfield as an oil transport driver with his last 24 years employed by Dorado Oil Company (Corpus Christi). He enjoyed spending time working his ranch on his tractor, cherished moments spent with family and friends, and enjoyed the occasional escape to a casino. He truly adored his grandchildren and loved to spoil them whenever possible. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
He was preceded by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alejo V. Lopez; his in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Juan Gonzalez; his brother, Rosendo Lopez.
Armando is survived by his wife of 53 years of marriage, Alma Lopez of San Jose, Texas; his two sons, Adrian R. (Gloria) Lopez of Kyle, Texas; and Jaime A. (Christina) Lopez of San Antonio, Texas; one brother, Jose F. (Yolanda) Lopez of Corpus Christi, Texas; three sisters, Aida (Leonel) Garcia of Kingsville, Texas; Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi, Texas; Sylvia (Baldemar) Navejar of Katy, Texas; five grandchildren, Daniella Lopez, Mateo Lopez, Alina Lopez, Joaquin Lopez and Joshua Rios; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow socialdistancing and wear masks inside the funeral home and church.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary at 7:00 that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at San Jose Mission Catholic Church in San Jose, Texas. Interment will follow at the Lopez Cemetery in San Jose, Texas.
