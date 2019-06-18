|
|
Armida "Mimi" Garza, 56, passed away June 16, 2019. She was born April 29, 1963 in Alice, Texas to Baldemar and Ema Garza in Alice Texas. She graduated from Alice High School. She was an avid fan of the Dallas cowboys. She enjoyed watching and cheering the cowboys in front of the TV. She was the light at the party and knew no stranger. Her best times were with her family, she enjoyed gatherings and cookouts. She will be remembered for her work ethics and dedication. She took a lot of pride in her work. She was a painter for MSI a division of Dixie Iron works for nine years.
Mimi was preceded in death by her parents, Baldemar R. and Ema Garza.
Survivors include her brother, Arturo Garza of Alice, Texas and sisters, Sylvana (Rene) Gutierrez and Isabel (Juan) Franco both of Alice, Texas.
Visitation will begin at 10:30 am Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with Rosary being recited at 12:00 pm. Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will be at the New Collins Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 18 to June 25, 2019