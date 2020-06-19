Arnoldo Lozano, aka Billy Lozano, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at his home in Alice, Texas from a sudden illness. Billy was born on November 16, 1941 in Benavides, Texas to Francisco & Josefina Lozano. He was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish where he also supported the food bank ministry. He was a faithful and devoted Catholic. He spent endless hours working on his yard and loved it when people would complement on his yard. He enjoyed spending time with his coffee drinking buddies at the local coffee shops. He knew no strangers and had many many friends. He was generous, funny and loved gambling. But his most important thing in his life was his family. He will be remembered for his smile and hugs and he referred to all his nieces and nephews as mijito or mijita.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Josefina Lozano; sister, Noelia Rodriguez; brother-in-law, Juan R. Lopez and Carlos (Susann) Lopez; in laws, Leonel and Pura Lopez.



He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cora Lozano; children, Leonel Lozano of Corpus Christi; Jessica Lozano husband Khaled Gowaily of Lubbock, Arnold Lozano Jr. of Orange Grove, Cynthia Mathews of Jacksonville, North Carolina; his pride and joy-his grandchildren, Lee Lozano, Alex Lozano, Nicolas Lozano, Abdu Gowaily, Justin Lozano, Abrey Lozano, Bobby Lee Lozano, Rosalinda Lillich, and Tonya Lillich; brother, Frank Lozano (Linda) of Niceville, Florida; sisters, Norma (Butcho) Garcia of Kingsville, Gracie (Sid) Sanchez of Walnut, California, Frances ( Raymond ?) Morantes of Lafeyette, Louisiana, and Sylvia (Gonzalo ?) Trevino of Alice; sisters-in-law, Rosa Ena Lopez of Alice, Noelia (Larry) Benavides of Laredo; and Patricia (Michael) Cadena of Lytle; brothers-in-law, Dario (Jenny) Lopez of Alice, Oscar (Terry) Lopez of Conyers, Georgia, Alex Rodriguez of Pamona, California. He was a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews whom he loved and they all held a special place in his heart.



Family will be receiving friends beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A memorial rosary and memorial mass will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.



Burial to follow at La Mota De Almas Cemetery in Benavides, Texas with military honors conducted by the Alice United Veterans Burial Association.



Due to the pandemic, we will be following the CDC guidelines. The church is requesting all to please wear a mask upon entering.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

