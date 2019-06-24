|
Arnoldo "Nono" Trevino Beltran passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, June 24, 2019. Nono bravely battled cancer, defying the odds and fighting longer than anyone, especially his doctors, anticipated. His favorite quote during his battle was, "I ain't heard no bell yet!" When his body was too tired to go on, his children held his hands and reminded him what a blessing it was to call him Dad.
Nono was born on July 3, 1957, to Aristides G. Beltran and Isabel T. Beltran in Alice, Texas. He was a 1975 graduate of Alice High School as well as a graduate of Coastal Bend College, where he earned a degree in sociology. Nono was an auto body man by trade, working for several local dealerships. Later in his career, he worked for Alice ISD as a substitute teacher, where he especially bonded with his students at the Alternative Learning Center. He also worked at a local home for adults with mental illness and intellectual disabilities. He took great joy in his work, especially when several of his clients participated in the local Special Olympics. Nono served as a flag football coach for many years, taking his beloved Scorpions to several championships. Indeed, even thirty years later, many of the children he coached, now adults with their own families, still called him "Coach." Nono was extremely intelligent and loved to read and watch anything he could learn from. He had an amazing sense of humor, keeping his doctors and nurses on their toes. But most importantly, Nono had a kind and loving heart. His door was always open to anyone who needed a friend to talk to or a meal. His BBQ was legendary, and it was not uncommon for folks to sit outside and listen to his favorite 70's rock with him. He impacted so many lives, and his loving, caring spirit will live on forever.
Nono is preceded in death by his father, Aristides G. Beltran, and his grandsons, Donovan and Dominic Swan.
He is survived by the light of his life, his children: Belinda (Conroy) Swan of Austin, Arnold (Reba) Beltran, Jr. of Alice, and Israel (Iris) Beltran of Alice.
Nono is also survived by his mother, Isabel T. Beltran of Alice, and his siblings: Aristides (Carol) Beltran, Jr. of Alice, Anabel Beltran of Brownsville, Alfredo (Julie) Beltran of Sugarland, Angel Beltran of McAllen, Adelaida (Frank) Leal of Alice, Tomas Beltran of Alice, Sally (Lauro) Almaraz of Alice, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His life's joy came from his grandchildren, whom he adored and cherished. His "wall of fame" was covered in their pictures and artwork. Left to cherish his memory are his affectionately called "refrigerator raiders;" Zoie Isabella Beltran, Luke Israel Beltran, Arnold Beltran III, Leia Mina Beltran, Orion Jude Beltran, and Simone Noelle Swan.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service to be held at 7 p.m. that evening. Funeral services to conclude in the chapel.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 24 to July 1, 2019