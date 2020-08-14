Orange Grove, Texas: Arnulfo Gonzalez Sr. was called home by his heavenly father on August 14, 2020. He was 66 years old. Arnulfo was a man of many trades and a diesel mechanic all of his life. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family. He was a rancher and loved all his animals and kept the family ranch tidy and clean.Hunting was a passion for him along with all outdoor activities on the ranch. Keeping his truck polished at all times was his daily chore. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Antonio Gonzalez and Emma Garcia Gonzalez, his close uncle Hipolito Gonzalez. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Patricia G. Gonzalez, sons Arnulfo ( Erica) Gonzalez Jr., Fernando (Jessica) Garcia, Andrew Joe (Kassie) Gonzalez, daughters Sandra G. (Ruben A.) Hernandez, Cynthia G. (Jose) Sotelo, Emily (Andrew) Gonzalez, Krystle Gonzalez, Jolene Gonzalez, Anissa Gonzalez, brothers Juan Gonzalez, Freddy Gonzalez Sr., Roel Gonzalez, sisters Yolanda Herrera, BeBe Templeton, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Honorary pallbearers: Alec Garcia and Arnulfo "Tree" Gonzalez III, Active pallbearers: Arnulfo Gonzalez Jr., Fernando Garcia, Andrew Joe Gonzalez Sr., Roel Gonzalez, Andrew Gonzales, Isael Ramirez. Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home- Alice, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Mission of Santo Nino De Atocha 918 CR 122 Tecolote, Texas and burial will follow at the Gonzalez Cemetery 167 CR 315 Orange Grove, Texas. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic we will follow all CDC and Government mandates. We ask everyone to follow the guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks inside the Funeral Home and Church. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com