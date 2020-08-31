Arnulfo "Nufi" Gonzalez, age 51, passed away August 29, 2020 in Alice, Texas surrounded by his family. He was born October 10, 1968 in Alice, Texas to Encarnacion and Antonia Alma Gonzalez. Nufi worked at Dena's restaurant for a year and a half. He met the woman he would marry, Antonia Reyna Gonzalez in 1995 and married her in 2001. He then went to work for the oilfield for 16 years – (1998-2014) and later for St. Joseph Catholic School for 6 years – (2014-2020). He was a Knights of Columbus 4th Degree for Council #15760. Nufi was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan. He enjoyed fishing, BBQing, eating at Taqueria Jalisco and listening to music loudly early in the morning. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Encarnacion and Antonia Alma Gonzalez; brothers, Carlos Gonzalez, Fernando Gonzalez, and Baldemar Gonzalez; sister, Carmela Gaytan; brothers-in-law, Juan Gaytan, Adan Gonzalez, and Domingo Alejos Almaraz.



He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Antonia "Toni" Gonzalez of Alice; two sons, Fabian Torrez Jr. of Austin and Arnulfo Lee Guajardo of Falfurrias; four daughters, Aracely Gonzalez of Alice, Veronica Torrez of Alice, Clarissa Torrez (Ricky Lopez) of Corpus Christi, and Selina Trevino (Jose) of San Antonio; four brothers, Encarnacion Gonzalez (Edna) of Alice, Jesse Gonzalez of Alice, Juanito Gonzalez of Alice, and Arturo Gonzalez (Susie) of Alice; two sisters, Raquel Gonzalez (David Castillo) of Alice, Isabel Gonzalez of Alice, and JoAnna Gonzalez Garcia (Juan) of Oklahoma; two uncles, Ramon Godines (Elodia) of Alice and Tino Gonzalez of Alice; mother-in-law, Maria Moreno of Ben Bolt; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Adelfa Reyna of Alice, Nora Almaraz (David) of Alice, Sara Ramos (Marshall) of Ben Bolt, Angelica Rivera (Rene) of Alice, Ester Gonzalez of Alice, Erasmo Reyna (Julie) of Clovis, New Mexico, and Jose Luis Moreno (Brenda) of Corpus Christi; a dear friend he considered as his family, Cesar Trevino of San Diego; seven grandchildren, Ian Lopez, Avalynn Torrez, Anastasia Trevino, Arianna Lopez, Malia Lopez, Adalynn Guajardo and Michael Guajardo; a very special niece he was raising, Eddika Buentello of Alice; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5 till 9 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a holy rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.



Masks are required upon entering all facilities and during all services. The rosary and funeral mass will be livestreamed via our Facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc.



Pallbearers will Jimmy Pineda, Joe Escobar, Gilbert Perez Sr., Frank Torrez, Juan Hinojosa, Jorge Zamora, Jorge Zamora Jr. and Frank Limon.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

