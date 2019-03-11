|
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - Our Father, Arturo C. Reyes Jr. "Arty "Art", age 59 of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma went to be with our Heavenly Father on February 4, 2019. Art was born on December 6, 1959 in Alice, Texas. He spent most of his childhood days at his favorite place. "The Ranch". He graduated from San Diego High School. You may have heard one or ten of his stories about quarterbacking for San Diego High School. He then went on to attend The University of Texas to study Journalism. Short time later he came to his senses and moved to Oklahoma and attended The University of Oklahoma (Boomer Sooner) to study sociology. He worked most of his life as a Carpenter. In his most recent years, he spent more time with his passion, working for the Curbside Chronical vendor and as a talented artist. Art loved to meet new people and help others in any way he could. He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his niece Arisa Amanda Reyes-Antunez, parents Arturo C. Reyes Sr. and Evangelina "Evita" G. Reyes, paternal grandparents Salomon V. Reyes and Guadalupe C. Reyes. He is survived by his amazing, gorgeous, and talented children and grandchildren. He claimed each of them took after him. His oldest daughter Melissa A. Reyes of San Francisco, California, daughter Desiree A. Reyes (David C. Miles) of Moore, Oklahoma, son Aaron L. Reyes (Rhyanna Cook) of Justin, Texas and daughter Casey Nicole Reyes of Blanchard, Oklahoma, grandchildren Austin, Lyric, Alyssa, Nolan, Emily, Olivia, Ethan, AJ, and Abel. His sisters Ada (Rick) Jimenez of New Braunfels, Texas, Nina (Fred) Gonzales of Del City, Oklahoma, Denise (Dan) Lovelady of Harrah, Oklahoma, Patty ( Armando) Hinojosa of Corpus Christi, Texas, His brothers Joel (Michelle) Garza of Freer, Texas, Emede Reyes of Corpus Christi, Texas, Noel (Michelle) Reyes of San Antonio, Texas, sister Bessie (Charles) Ryan of Los Angeles, California, As well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was loved by many, many friends at Homeless Alliance, Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, Curbside Chronicle, and Fresh Start Program. The Reyes family invites you to come and celebrate Art's Life. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with Pastor Blessings at 6:00 p.m and Rosary following at 7 p.m. that evening. All services will be concluded that evening. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2019