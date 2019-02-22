|
ORANGE GROVE - Audelia Lopez Solano, age 74, passed away February 21, 2019 in Orange Grove, Texas. She was born February 23, 1944 in Orange Grove, Texas to Jose Maria Lopez and Florentina Paiz Lopez. Audelia enjoyed bingo, chalupa and baking, but she will forever be remembered for her love and support of baseball with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose M. and Florentina Lopez; husband, Bernardo "Shorte" Solano; brothers, Jose M. Lopez Jr., Jesus Lopez, and Abelardo "Lalo" Lopez; sisters, Natividad Gonzalez and Matilde Rios; grandsons, Matthew Perez and John C. Schumacher.
She is survived by her sons, Steven (Lisa) Estrada of Brownsfield, Fernando (Bea) Solano of Orange Grove, Reymundo (Nadia) Solano of Orange Grove, Bernardo (Elvia) Solano Jr. of Alice, Joe Solano of Alfred, and Edward Solano of Alice, grandson raised as a son, Christopher J. Solano of Orange Grove; daughters, Mary Lou (Jimmy) Jackson of Orange Grove, Cristina (Ramses) Campos of Alice, Janie Perez of Alice, and Maria Perez (Beto) of Alice; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel in Alice with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church in Orange Grove. Burial to follow at Orange Grove Union Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Solano, Miguel Solano, Bernardo Solano III, Mathew Cruz, Tino Solano and Luis Ortiz. Honorary pallbearers will be R.J. Campos and R.J. Wilson.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 22 to Mar. 1, 2019