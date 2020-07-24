1/1
Aurelio Martinez
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aurelio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aurelio Martinez, 79 years of age, was called home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in a Corpus Christi hospital. He was born in La Rosita, Texas on November 12, 1940 and was raised by Francis and Guadalupe Garcia. He was a graduate of San Diego High School and retired from the Corpus Christi Naval Base after many years of employment. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horse races, dancing and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be sadly missed by all his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jesus Gonzalez; three brothers, George Martinez, Adan Martinez, Martin Garcia; two sisters, Concepcion del Cruz, and Maria Garcia.

Aurelio is survived by his wife, Petra Contreras Martinez of San Diego, Texas; one daughter, Amy (Jesus) Gonzalez of San Diego, Texas; one son, Javier (Kimberly) Garcia of Richmond, Texas; one brother, Victor (Maria) Martinez of Abilene, Texas; one sister, Eva († Cristobal) Munoz of San Diego, Texas; five grandchildren, Erica (Arunlfo Gonzalez Jr.) Martinez, Leroy (Samantha) Gonzalez, Bryce Garcia, Brett Garcia, Brennan Garcia; five great grandchildren, Mamie Gonzalez, Maygan Gonzalez, Arnulfo Gonzalez III, Mia Gonzalez, and Antonio Jesus Gonzalez; numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home and church.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Garza Funeral in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. that morning at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Garza Funeral Home - San Diego
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garza Funeral Home - San Diego
4571 S. F.M. 1329
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garza Funeral Home - San Diego

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved