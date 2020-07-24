Aurelio Martinez, 79 years of age, was called home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in a Corpus Christi hospital. He was born in La Rosita, Texas on November 12, 1940 and was raised by Francis and Guadalupe Garcia. He was a graduate of San Diego High School and retired from the Corpus Christi Naval Base after many years of employment. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horse races, dancing and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be sadly missed by all his family.



He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jesus Gonzalez; three brothers, George Martinez, Adan Martinez, Martin Garcia; two sisters, Concepcion del Cruz, and Maria Garcia.



Aurelio is survived by his wife, Petra Contreras Martinez of San Diego, Texas; one daughter, Amy (Jesus) Gonzalez of San Diego, Texas; one son, Javier (Kimberly) Garcia of Richmond, Texas; one brother, Victor (Maria) Martinez of Abilene, Texas; one sister, Eva († Cristobal) Munoz of San Diego, Texas; five grandchildren, Erica (Arunlfo Gonzalez Jr.) Martinez, Leroy (Samantha) Gonzalez, Bryce Garcia, Brett Garcia, Brennan Garcia; five great grandchildren, Mamie Gonzalez, Maygan Gonzalez, Arnulfo Gonzalez III, Mia Gonzalez, and Antonio Jesus Gonzalez; numerous nieces and nephews.



Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home and church.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Garza Funeral in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. that morning at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.

