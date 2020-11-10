BEN BOLT - Aurora B. Ramos – 87 years of age passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 in an Alice nursing home. She was a housewife and dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was born on September 22, 1933 in Alice, Texas to Sacarias Buentello Sr. and Salome Valadez Buentello. She will be remembered by her family for her loving heart and beautiful person she was. She loved having family around her all the time.



Aurora is preceded in death by her parents, her late husband Jesus N. Ramos.



Survivors include her only daughter, Norma Nava of Corpus Christi, Texas.; two sisters, Diamantina "Tina" Buentello of Alice, Texas and Alva Garza of Alice, Texas; three brothers, Hector N. Buentello of Ben Bolt, Texas, Sacarias (Rosie) Buentello of Alice, Texas and Bartolo (Guadalupe) Buentello of Ben Bolt, Texas; four grandchildren, Krystal Nava, Manuel Nava, Monica Nava, Johnny Nava III; four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Family will receive friends and family at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 12:30 P.M. Funeral Procession will depart the funeral home at 1:30 to St. Peter's Catholic Church in Ben Bolt, Texas where a funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Las Alamas Cemetery of Ben Bolt, Texas.



ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements .

