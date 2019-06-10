Home

Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Aurora Guadalupe Serna


1934 - 2019
Aurora Guadalupe Serna Obituary
Aurora Guadalupe Vasquez Serna, age 84, passed away June 9, 2019 in Alice, Texas surrounded by her family. She was born August 14, 1934 in Alice, Texas to Jose Soto Vasquez and Filomena Maldonado Vasquez. Aurora worked as a phlebotomist for 40 years at P&S hospital. She enjoyed gardening and many people knew her to have a green thumb. She enjoyed attending church and cooking, but will forever be remembered for her love of her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Soto Vasquez and Filomena Maldonado Vasquez; siblings, Maria Antonia Franco, Jose Vasquez, Mauro Vasquez, Paulino Vasquez, and Natalia Vasquez.

Aurora is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Jesus Antonio Serna of Alice; one son, Jesus Antonio Serna Jr. of San Antonio; four daughters, Sally Ann Gonzalez (Ricardo) of Alice, Bonnie Arredondo (Tony) of Driscoll, Sandy S. Garcia (Daniel T.) of Corpus Christi, and Aurora "Yaya" Ramirez (Danny Trigo) of San Diego; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter, 1 step-great-great-grandson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service being held at 7 p.m. that evening. Visitation will resume Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Church of Christi Latter Day Saints, 1550 Morningside Drive with a funeral service being held at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at New Collins Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ricardo Gonzalez Jr., Daniel Tomas Garcia, Samuel Arredondo. T.J. Arredondo, Fidel "Yotie" Ramirez, Marcos Rene Gonzalez and Alejandro Rey Serna.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 10 to June 17, 2019
