|
|
ORANGE GROVE - Aurora Porras DeLeon, 66 years of age, passed away on March 11, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born September 22, 1952 in Premont, Texas to Pedro and Camila Gonzalez Porras Sr. She will be remembered as a great cook by her family and friends, especially her tamales and menudo. She was a great mom, sibling, partner and cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Othon Porras, Maria "Cha-cha" Ramirez, Pedro Porras Jr. and Felix Porras.
She leaves behind to cherish her legacy and memories, her four daughters, Lisa DeLeon, Rebecca Paiz, Cecilia (Alexander) Valdez all of Orange Grove, Texas, and Enriqueta DeLeon of Corpus Christi, Texas; her life partner, Johnny Puentes of Orange Grove, Texas; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Navarro, Jose Navarro, Ashely Paiz, Valerie Paiz, Christopher Paiz, Alexander G. Valdez and Avien Valdez; and three great-grandchildren. Other survivors include her siblings, Dolores (Porfy) Garza of Baytown, Texas, Hector (Delia) Porras of Orange Grove, Texas, Juan (Maggie) Porras of Beeville, Texas, Alicia Garza of Falfurrias, Texas, Frankie (Eva) Porras of Baytown, Texas, Eva (Jim) Wagner of Corpus Christi, Texas, Diana Fischer of Orange Grove, Texas, and Irma (Carlos) Cruz of Alice, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday March 14, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Friday March 15, 2019 at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church of Orange Grove, Texas. Burial will follow at the Orange Grove Union Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2019