Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
12:15 PM
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church
Resources
1922 - 2020
Aurora Saenz Obituary
Aurora Saenz, born on December 4, 1922 in Santa Fe, TX, passed away on February 28, 2020 at the age of 97.  Aurora was a long-time resident of San Diego, TX. She proudly served her country in the United States Army. Aurora was a member of the American Legion, an active member of AARP, and a very active life member of the VFW. She was a member of the church choir and she sang for the residents at nursing homes. Aurora also volunteered her time wherever she was needed. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Federico and Rosa Saenz; raised as a daughter, Consuelo Martinez; brothers, Reynaldo and Pedro Saenz; sisters, Dora Martinez, Rafaelita Lopez, and Adela Saenz.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Genaro (Judy) Rangel, Jr.; sister, Maria Omelia (Gregorio) Lopez; brother, Ricardo (Ramona) Saenz; nine grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will receive condolences on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home Alice, 120 E. Front St., from 5 to 9 PM; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 12:15 PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, to St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 1:00 PM. Interment to follow at San Jose Cemetery in San Jose, Texas.
Written condolences for the family of Aurora Saenz may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020
